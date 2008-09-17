Dr. DeFiore completes Nutritional Response TestingSM Advance Clinical Training

Stephen DeFiore, a chiropractor in Brady has just returned from completing the last 25 hours of a six-month training program in advanced clinical nutrition. Nutrition Response Testing is used by thousands of health practitioners of all types and specialties across the United States including osteopaths, MD’s, nutritionists, chiropractors, massage therapists and acupuncturists. Dr. DeFiore is one of only 175 health practitioners who have graduated a very extensive Advanced Clinical Training program in Nutrition Response Testing conducted in Clearwater, Fla. He had studied the advanced breakthroughs in all aspects of clinical nutrition ranging from the in-depth analysis of specific nutritional deficiencies to successful continued patient care. ‘I found the training to be invaluable as an upgrade of my clinical nutrition skills and abilities to help those who have had or are having physical difficulties which may well have a nutrition-related cause,’ Dr. DeFiore related. ‘With the advanced skills that I now have, difficulties experienced by my clients, such as weight issues or fatigue and digestive issues are regularly improving and it is very gratifying,’ he added. One of Dr. DeFiore’s patients, a 57-year-old mother remarked: ‘I was bothered by fatigue and tried various approaches but none fully handled my condition until now. I have already seen improvements in just a few weeks,’ she concluded. ‘Nutrition Response Testing was developed by Dr. Freddie Ulan, a chiropractor and Certified Clinical Nutritionist after 25,000 hours of clinical experience in his highly successful practice in upstate New York. According to Dr. Ulan, ‘Nutrition Response Testing is a non-invasive method of analyzing the body to determine the actual root causes of health conditions. It enables the practitioner to determine the exact patient nutritional deficiency or imbalance so it can be corrected. And that pinpointed deficiency is usually at the root cause of the problem,’ he stated. ‘Nutrition Response Testing is quick, non-invasive, inexpensive and painless.’ Nutrition Response Testing practitioners also provide nutritional dietary advice. “Depending on your individual situation, we might also require that a patient make some specific changes in their diet, eating habits and their routines in order to bring about the best possible results,” added Dr. DeFiore. “Many people we see in our practice have eaten themselves into their current state of ill-health, to one degree or another. The deficiencies or imbalances lead to a breakdown in resistance or immunity and a loss of the ability to cope with environmental stresses (chemical, bacterial or otherwise). The good news is that it is possible to reverse the process. And my patients are very appreciative of the fact that we have a very effective system of monitoring their progress at each visit. Through our analysis we determine the exact nutrients needed to supplement the patient’s diet in order to bring about improved health.” Dr. DeFiore has been serving the Brady area for the past 10 years. Located at 1407 S. Bridge St., the Brady Chiropractic Clinic offers chiropractic and nutritional services. For more information, contact Dr. DeFiore at 1407 S. Bridge St. in Brady or call 325-597-5977.