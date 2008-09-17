Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, In reference to the Quin Williams “non-political” letter to the editor published in the Sept. 10 Brady Standard-Herald, as one of her Republican friends, I make these comments. I do not know whether Barak Obama is a Muslim or not, but I don’t want to find out that he is after he becomes President of the United States of America. This election is about more than who will be our next president, it is about keeping this our One Nation Under God. Ken Bull Rochelle, Tex.