Brady man sentenced to 26 years for sexual assault of a child

Twenty-year-old Gary Flores of Brady was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 26 years in prison and a $1,000 fine stemming from a 2015 case of sexual assault of a then 13-year-old Brady girl.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday by 452nd District Judge Rob Hofmann after a second day of testimony for the punishment hearing that ended Tuesday.

Flores plead guilty to the lesser charge of first degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child with a punishment ranging from probation to life in prison. The original charge Flores faced was continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 which carried a minimum punishment of 25 years and a maximum of life.

The case to which Flores plead involved Flores having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl for two months during the summer of 2015. At that time he was 18 years of age and turned 19 during the relationship. He had graduated from high school and the girl had just finished the seventh grade.

Read next week’s edition for more details of this case. . . .